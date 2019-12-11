These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Steven Steele, robbery

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court charged with robbery.

Steven Steele, of Layton Road,Blackpool, is charged with robbery of money – value unknown – on December 6 in Blackpool.

There was no bail application made for Steele and he was remanded in custody by Blackpool Magistrates until he appears at the higher court on January 8.

Louis Nixon, 26, breaching suspended prison order

A Blackpool roofer failed to do the unpaid work element of punishment imposed on him by Blackpool Magistrates.

Louis Nixon, 26, of Leaford Avenue, was given 80 hours work for the community as part of his sentence for drink driving and disqualified driving offences.

He was brought back before court where he admitted breaching the terms of a 12 week suspended prison term order.

His lawyer Robert Castle said: “The reason for his failure to do the unpaid work was because of a breakup in his relationship and problems with his children.”

Magistrates told Nixon he had avoided a warrant for his arrest for three years.They decided to activate the 12 week suspended jail term.

Jack Fenton, 19, driving with excess alcohol without insurance and not in accordance with his licence.

The girlfriend of a drunken learner driver was found asleep in the back of the car he was seen driving.

Jack Fenton, 19, of Cheltenham Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol without insurance and not in accordance with his licence.He was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £250 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw two men get out of a Ford Fiesta on Squires Gate retail park and go into McDonalds on November 18 about 4.50am.

Officers followed and found only staff in the restaurant. CCTV showed Fenton and another man leaving by a back door.

Police returned to the Fiesta and saw a woman unconscious on the back seat.

When roused she confirmed Fenton had been driving.

Fenton was arrested and a breath test showed 62 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

When interviewed he said he had thrown the keys into a bush in a panic. It was his girlfriend’s car but she was drunk and gave him permission to drive.

Fenton, who had no previous convictions, said: “I know I was in the wrong.

“I made a mistake and I have to take responsibility.”

Labib Raja, 32, cocaine possession

A visitor was found with class A drugs when he was searched at Blackpool police headquarters.

Labib Raja, 32, of Woodlark Close, Bradford, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of cocaine.

He was fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police searched Raja at the police station and found a small amount of cocaine with an estimated value of £90 on him on July 21.

When interviewed Raja told officers he had intended to use the drug later that evening.

Raja, who had no previous convictions, said he had come to the resort for the weekend.

He apologised and added: “I did not know I was going to get myself into bother.”

William Cawley, 40, William Cawley, 20 and Christian Greenwood, 44, theft and attempted theft

Three men targeted cars in Blackpool and Wyre to commit “cat” burglaries on them - by jacking them up and stealing their exhaust system catalytic converters.In an operation described as slick and sophisticated, the trio of defendants stole or attempted to steal catalytic converters valued together at £2,147 from five cars including Honda Accord’s, Honda Jazz’s and Toyota Prius’s on August 6 this year.

William Cawley, 40, of Wimpole Street, Oldham, 20-year-old William Cawley of Belton Avenue and Christian Greenwood, 44, of Cook Terrace, both of Rochdale, pleaded guilty to four thefts and one attempted theft.Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the trio to be sentenced at crown court and said: “The Crown say this was a planned and slick operation by the defendants which caused inconvenience and distress to the car owners.

“There was sophistication and planning with the defendants driving to Blackpool and Thornton Cleveleys, in a car believed to have cloned plates.”

The defendants were bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 8.