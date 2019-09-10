These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Paul Sykes, 39, assault, possession of an offensive weapon, using violence to enter a flat and theft

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

The Crown Prosecution Service is to appeal a decision by Blackpool Magistrates to grant a man bail.

Paul Sykes, 39, of Linden Place,Bispham, faces four charges. He is accused of assaulting a man causing him actual bodily harm in an incident in Linden Place.

He is further alleged to have possessed an offensive weapon - a butterfly knife- in the and using violence to gain entry to a neighbour’s flat.

A fourth charge alleges he stole his neighbour’s mobile phone.

Magistrates granted roofer Sykes bail but decided that the cases should be heard at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on October 9.

At the end of proceedings the prosecution said it would be appealing the bail decision and Sykes must remain in custody until a hearing before a judge at the higher court.

Matthew Clifford Jones, 33, possession of a stun gun

A Blackpool man has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court charged with an offence under the Firearms Act.

Matthew Clifford Jones, 33, of Whitegate Drive, is alleged to have had an electronic stun gun in his possession on October 17 last year.

Jones was bailed until his appearance at the higher court by District Judge Jane Goodwin.

Boy, 16, breach of bail conditions

A 16-year-old boy who faces an allegation of sexually assaulting a woman in a Blackpool park has appeared at court charged with breaching the terms of his bail.

The boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons-failed to keep to the curfew imposed on him by Blackpool Youth Court .

He was re bailed by District Judge Goodwin subject to the same conditions that he keeps the curfew and does not approach any women and not enter park areas.

He will next appear before the Youth Court on September 26.

His lawyer Brett Chappell said that his client had been out with a friend and found it difficult to get a lift back to the address he is staying at in Blackpool.

Nicholas Street, 33, possession of a knife in public

A man who claimed he was working with the police pulled out a locking-knife in a busy Blackpool pub.

Nicholas Street also told a woman in Ma Kelly’s, Talbot Road, that he had a gun.

Street, 33, of Hornby Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to possessing a blade in public.

He was bailed to Preston Crown Court on October 2 for sentence.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police went to Ma Kelly’s on August 17, at about 10.30pm, after security staff said they had detained a man with a knife.

A woman at the pub told officers Street had approached her and said he had a gun and he was working with the police.

He then pulled a knife out of his bag and showed it to her.

When interviewed, Street said he suffered from Schizophrenia and was on medication for the condition.

He added he had little recollection of the incident and said his memory was terrible. Brett Chappell, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had mental health problems. Mr Chappell added: “He disputes vehemently he took out the knife at any time from the drawstring bag, or mentioning to a female a gun.”

Steven Coleman, 26, drunk and disorderly

A man shouted at police officers who had told him to go home: “Go and cook your bacon - pigs.”

Steven Coleman, 26, of Boardman Avenue, Blackpool, was not present at court but pleaded guilty by email to being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Coleman staggering down Bloomfield Road, South Shore, on August 17, with a woman.

Coleman stuck his finger up at officers and told them he had just been stopped by other officers for doing the same thing.

He was told to go home but then stood in the middle of the road with his arms up, swore at police and told them to go and cook their bacon. He had a previous drunk and disorderly conviction from last year.