These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, December 03, 2019

Here's today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Jake Bertram, 27, theft

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A gambling addict even fleeced his own girl-friend’s bank account.

Jake Bertram – who also uses the surname Speakman – stole her bankcard and removed £670 which he spent on scratch cards.

Bertram, 27, of Bispham Road, North Shore, admitted two offences of theft in May this year.

The court heard that his then partner loaned Bertram £80 so they could enjoy a night out. The chef said he would repay her when he received his wages.

However, during the evening out, he used her phone and stole her debit card which she kept inside her phone case.

When they returned home, he went out and used the card to buy a large number of scratch cards . The following day his victim examined her bank account online and saw the unauthorised transactions.

She returned home to confront Bertram and found the scratchcards in his room.

Magistrates were told that as a result of his action the woman had fallen behind with her rent and felt her trust had been abused.

Bertram was given a 18 month community order and that will include 30 days rehabilitation. He must do 150 hours unpaid work for the community and pay the woman £670 compensation.

Michael Alroyd, 52, failing to comply with a community order

A man committed his third breach of a court order after he was evicted from his flat by his landlord.

Michael Akroyd, 52, of St Davids Road South, St Annes, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order.

He was sentenced to an extra two months to his community order and a further 20 hours unpaid work for the community.

Charmain Price, prosecuting for the probation service, said Akroyd had originally been sentenced to a 12 months community order with 20 days rehabilitation and 150 hours payback work for an offence of harassment.

He had missed two appointments, had not kept in touch with his probation officer and still had 13 days rehabilitation to complete, but had completed the unpaid work for the community.

Akroyd had breached the order twice previously.

Howard Green, defending, said his client had been living in a flat with a tenancy agreement but with just two hours notice the landlord had removed his belongings and changed the locks.

Akroyd had gone to the police and complained he had been unlawfully evicted but said the police did not want to know. He had been homeless for a number of weeks and missed the court order appointments at that time, but he now had accommodation.

John Yardley, 55, failing to comply with post prison supervision

A former prisoner failed to keep some appointments with his probation officer after being released from jail. John Yardley, 55, of Melbourne Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with post prison supervision. He was fined £80.

Charmain Price, prosecuting for the probation service, said Yardley was released from jail in May and put on post sentence supervision.

He then missed three appointments with his probation officer in June September and October.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client’s life had been decimated by his addiction problems which had been the source of his criminality.

Mr Chappell added: “Over the past few weeks he has turned over a new leaf.”

Yardley had got a methadone prescription and was getting help from drug rehabilitation specialists.

Lisa Daniels, 45, littering

A woman has been ordered by a court to pay a financial penalty totalling £100 for dropping a cigarette end in Cleveleys.

Lisa Daniels, 45, of Acton Street, Stoke-on-Trent, pleaded guilty under the Environmental Protection Act to an offence of depositing litter.

She was fined £40 with £30 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Mary Grimshaw, prosecuting for Wyre Borough Council, said a council officer saw Daniels drop a cigarette end on June 17. Daniels was stopped and given a fixed penalty notice stating she could pay £80 within 10 days and £100 thereafter, but no money was paid. Daniels said when she received the paperwork she did not understand where the location of where she had dropped the cigarette end was.

She said she had written to the council to dispute the fixed penalty but was told the fixed penalty could not be changed.