These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, September 26, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Samantha Bakewell, 24, drug-driving and possession of drugs, driving without a licence or insurance

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A 24-year-old woman has denied possessing drugs and drink driving in Blackpool.

Samantha Bakewell of Newcastle under Lyme also denied driving without a licence and insurance.

Her case was adjourned for two weeks until October 8.

Chuanning Wang, 38, possessing a knife in public

The owner of a Chinese restaurant has made his first appearance at court charged with having a knife in public. Chuanning Wang, 38, of The Crescent, St Annes, denied the offence.

Wang runs the Blessed House Noodle Bar in the town.

Magistrates sent him for trial to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on October 23.

As a term of his bail he must not enter Goodwins Garage on St Albans Road, St Annes.

Shannon Everatt, 24, assault and resisting arrest

A woman used a pair of kitchen scissors to assault her partner during a row.

Shannon Everatt, 24, of Coronation Street, Blackpool, admitted assault and resisting the police when they tried to arrest her.

The court heard that Everatt had suffered mental health issues which had got worse since her baby was taken into care and adopted.

A dispute between her and her partner had gone on all day before it ended with her punching him and then turning the scissors on him, injuring his neck.

Police were called when she left their home and she was arrested on the Promenade near Coral Island.

She struggled with officer when they tried to handcuff her. Everatt was given a 24 month community order with 40 rehabilitation days.She was fined £20 and must pay £90 victims’ surcharge.

Samuel Warren, 23, drug-driving

A man on a mercy mission to rescue two women in distress was found to have drugs in his body when police spoke to him in Warton.

Samuel Warren, a farmhand, 23, of Felton Way, Much Hoole, Preston, pleaded guilty to three offences of drug driving.

He was bailed for pre-sentence reports and will be sentenced at a later date by magistrates who gave him an interim driving ban.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police spoke to Warren after he drove his Volkswagen Golf onto the car park of the Clifton Arms pub, Warton, on March 14, at 4.50am, with two female passengers.

A blood test showed 800 units of benzoylecgonine in his body - 50 is the limit, 61 units of cocaine - 10 is the limit, and 4.5 units of cannabis - two is the limit.

Warren had a previous conviction for drug driving.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said at the time his client was unable to find a job and suffering from depression so he turned to drugs as a crutch.

The night of the offences he had had no intention of driving but he had a call from a friend who was stranded and drove to rescue two women.

Man, 31, drunk in charge of a child

A man was reported to police by a witness who had seen him drunk with a child.

The 31 -year -old of Curzon Road, St Annes, admitted having charge of the child on the Prom on Saturday.

The man - who cannot be named for legal reasons-was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Goodwin.

He was seen staggering while walking the child when police approached him he needed to lean on a wall to keep standing.

Police asked him whether he was fit to look after the youngster and he replied: “Probably not.”

The judge was told the defendant had gone out drinking with his female partner.They had taken the child with them.

Joanne Humphries, 38, fraud and handling stolen goods

A grieving mother went back to her criminal ways after giving birth to a stillborn baby a court was told.

Joanne Humphries used a bank card which had been stolen from another woman to buy petrol and other items valued at about £35.

Humphries, a mature college student, 38, of Warbreck Drive, North Shore, pleaded guilty to fraud and handling stolen goods.

She was sentenced to an 18 month community order with up to 15 days of rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £20 with £85 costs and ordered to pay compensation of £35 plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a woman was in the resort’s Knobby’s Karaoke Bar on April 6, at about 3am ,when she discovered her handbag, which she had left on a table while she danced, was missing.

On checking her bank account online, she found three contactless transactions using her bank card at a garage and shops had been made and two other transactions had been refused.

She alerted police who recognised Humphries from still photographs taken when she used the card.

Humphries had 37 previous convictions for theft and similar offences and five previous convictions for fraud.When interviewed by police, she said she had gone into town to drop off her son and a friend gave her the bank card.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said at the time of the offences his client was at a very low ebb having giving birth to a stillborn baby.

Mr Coyle added: “She says for a couple of weeks she was not herself.”