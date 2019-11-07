These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, November 7, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Jack Morrissey, 18, assault

A Lancashire man who took part in a mini jail riot has admitted assaulting three prison officers.

Jack Morrissey punched the officers who were based on F Wing at Hindley Prison near Wigan during an altercation between prison staff and inmates in December last year.

Morrissey, 18, of Charnley Road, Blackpool, was serving a sentence for robbery at the time and was housed on the wing which catered largely for 18-21-year-old men.

Magistrates were shown video footage of the build-up to the assaults. It showed officers trying to clear a recreation area and removing pool cues and balls, which they feared would be used as weapons.

They tried to push inmates behind lockable doors and the inmates pushed them back or refused to move.

Morrissey suddenly became involved when a prison officer had one of his fellow inmates pinned on the floor.

Morrissey punched the officer three times and then punched a female officer and another male officer who tried to halt him.

Philip Robinson, prosecuting, told the court: “Prisoners were refusing to go back to their cells and this developed into a violent incident.”

In statements to police, the three victims said that violence was something they should not have to fear in their place of work. The woman officer said she was now apprehensive of being alone with prisoners.

Brett Chappell, defending, said: “This young man had amassed a litany of offences, including violence.

“He is a strapping young man but behind the eyes is the mind of a child.He is easily led and vulnerable.

“He started out as a bystander but for some reason he felt he had to join ii, possibly to get credibility he wanted amongst his prison peers.

“However this was back into 2018 and since then he has not offended.

“He is now on a college course and is looking forwards to the future. In the time since these assaults he has not put foot wrong.”

Morrissey was given a year-long community order with 20 days’ rehabilitation and 100 hours’ of unpaid work.He must pay £150 compensation to the prison officer he hit three times and £100 each to the other two officers.

Kathryn Gray, 21, drink-driving

A Fleetwood Town Football Club worker was over the alcohol limit when she drove back from a quiz.

Kathryn Gray, 21, of Queens Terrace, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £346 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £34 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were on Amounderness Way, Fleetwood, on October 15, at 1.45am, when they saw Gray driving a Ford Ka with two passengers on board. Officers noticed Gray’s response was slow as traffic lights changed and then she swerved the car.

She was stopped and a breath test showed 48 microgrammes of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit,

Kameron Yousaf, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, was remorseful. She had been on her way back from a pub quiz where she had only had a couple of drinks.

Janet Jenkinson, 56, perjury

A woman accused of committing perjury has made her first appearance at court.

Janet Jenkinson, 56, of St Heliers Road, South Shore, is charged with making a false statement having been sworn in as a witness in judicial proceedings on September 25 last year.

Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, defending, said her client intended to plead guilty to the offence when she appeared at the higher court.

Jenkinson was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, December 4.

Rhys Morrell, 24, breach of court order, assault

A 24-year-old Blackpool man has been remanded in custody charged with breaching a restraining order.

Rhys Morrell is alleged to gone to his ex-partner’s home to get his pet hamster Gizmo back from her, at a time when he was subject to a court order forbidding him from contacting her.

Morrell is also accused of assaulting the woman, which he denies.

Morrell was remanded until Monday, December 30 when his trial will take place.

Shelley Rowe4, 62, drink-driving and possessing a knife in a public place

A Cleveleys woman facing two allegations has had her cases adjourned.

Shelley Rowe, 62, of Smith Drive, is alleged to have driven over the alcohol limit.

She is further alleged to have had a knife in a public place.

Rowe denied the offences and will face a trial which is set to start on January 15 next year.