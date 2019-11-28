These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, November 28, 2019

Here is today's round-up of Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Joan Aspindle, 56, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A receptionist was almost three times over the alcohol limit when she reversed into a hedge in front of police dealing with a road accident.

Joan Aspindle, 56, of Tuxbury Drive, Thornton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol,

She was banned from the road for 24 months, fined £576 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £57 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Sazeeda Ismail, said it was foggy on November 2, at about 10.30pm, and a police officer going to a road accident saw Aspindle driving a Citroen C1 along very slowly with a tail light out.

The officer got to the accident site on Hillylaid Road, Thornton, where a recovery vehicle was blocking the majority of the road.

Aspindle, who had a passenger in the car, was seen trying to negotiate the recovery vehicle but reversing into a hedge. A breath test showed 101 milligrammes of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

In a report to the court, probation officer Lesley Whittaker, told magistrates that Aspindle said she had had about eight pints as it was day of the rugby World Cup and she also watched a football match.

In the evening she was in a pub when a man who had bullied her son some time ago. She felt compelled to leave and phoned four taxi companies but all said there would be a delay.

Martin Hillson, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had had an ongoing problem with the man who had walked into the pub.

She had made the rash decision to drive and felt remorse embarrassment and shame for what she had done.

Paul kiely, 55, drunk and disorderly

A man said he was pepper sprayed by police and put naked in a cell after his identity was mistaken in a Lytham bar.

Paul Kiely, 55, of Crowther Fold, Horwich, Bolton, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £266 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Sazeeda Ismail, said police officers who were outside Marvins, Henry Street, on November 10, about midnight, were told by bar security staff they were about to eject Kiely and they were concerned he would become aggressive.

As Kiely was leaving the club he told a staff member: “I’ll knock you out,” and told police officers: “I’ll knock you all out.”

He had a record of 34 previous offences including four for being drunk and disorderly. Kiely told magistrates that he had been wrongly identified as a man who had been in the club two weeks previously who had assaulted a staff member.

He added: “I had not been in the club two weeks previously. I was absolutely astounded to be asked to go outside by doormen. I felt ambushed by the police. It was traumatic. I was knelt on. I was pepper sprayed and stripped naked in the cell.”

Jason Goldrick, 50, breach of court order

A man said to be missing has been put on the wanted list by a court.

Jason Goldrick, 50, of no fixed address, is accused of breaching post prison sentence supervision.

Defence lawyer, Stephen Duffy, told magistrates: “I understand the police have put out an alert for him as he is missing and his family do not appear to know where he is.”A warrant without

bail was issued for Goldrick by Blackpool magistrates after he failed to attend court.

Stephen Perry, 55, theft

A former semi professional rugby player turned to shoplifting when his State benefits were cut.Stephen Perry, 55, targeted the Poundland store in Blackpool town centre.

He stole three times in quick succession from the store stealing £85 of goods including chocolates and batteries.

Perry of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, admitted the offences.He was fined £80 and must pay the store £85 compensation and a £32 victims surcharge.

His lawyer Stephen Duffy told the court: “His career as a sportsman was ended when he was involved in a bad car crash.

“He underwent a series of operations and ended up on Disabled Living Allowance. Each year he is told he is fit for work and each year he successfully appeals that decision. However, in between he has no money and reverts to theft.”

Carl Beardwood, 37, drunk and disorderly

