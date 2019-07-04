These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, July 4, 2019

Have your say

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Pauline Derbyshire, 38, assaulting a police officer

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Lancashire’s Chief Constable has said assaults on police officers and police staff are “unacceptable” in a statement he made concerning the case of a mother-of-four who injured a woman police officer.

Pauline Derbyshire was said to have flipped out in a police van because she felt the handcuffs she had on were too tight and lunged at the the officer whose arm was badly bruised.

Derbyshire, aged 38, of South King Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and possessing cannabis.

She was given a 12 months conditional discharge, fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the police officer by Blackpool magistrates.

The court was read a statement by Lancashire Chief Constable, Andy Rhodes, in which he said:”All too often police officers and staff are subjected to assaults and threats. It is not acceptable that assaults on police officers and staff should be tolerated. Assaults on them are serious and unacceptable.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on June 10 at 2.50am police were called to Derbyshire’s address and she was arrested.

Once in the police van she admitted having a small amount of cannabis in her pocket. After the drug was removed she started banging her head on the side of the van.

The woman police officer went to calm her, but Derbyshire lunged at her and the officer was pushed into the van cage bruising her arm.

When interviewed Derbyshire said she had not meant to hit the officer but flipped out because she felt the handcuffs were too tight.

Derbyshire’s defence lawyer said the night of the offences his client had drunk some alcohol and there had been a minor domestic disagreement to which the police had been called.

At the time her partner was having difficulties with a previous partner and the family was in temporary accommodation.

Paul Booth, 37, refusing to provide a breath test

A driver was said to have deliberately failed to to take a breathalyser test.

Paul Booth, aged 37, of Ash Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to not providing a breath specimen.

The court heard he had been driving a VW Golf on Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys, on June 15.

The case against Booth was adjourned for pre-sentence reports and he was banned from the road in the meantime by Blackpool magistrates.

Robert Armstrong, 26, community order breach

A man has been jailed for breaching the terms of his community order.

Twenty six year old gardener Robert Armstrong was sent to prison for 13 weeks by Blackpool Magistrates.

The court heard that Armstrong of Chadfield Road,Blackpool was given a suspended jail term for domestic violence related crimes.

The sentence included rehabilitation and building better relationships requirements.

However Armstrong failed to comply with the court order and in particular was verbally abusive during sessions designed to help his anger management.

He admitted breaching the terms of his sentence.

His lawyer Martin Hillson told the court: “He did not feel the course was tailored to what he needs but he does want to continue it.”

Darren Taylor, 52, driving whilst disqualified, drink driving

A man got behind the wheel eight months into a 36 months driving ban imposed for an offence of driving with excess alcohol a court was told.

Darren Taylor, aged 52, of John Hill Street, Marton, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without an MOT or insurance,

He committed the offence in a Ford Connect, on Preston New Road, Blackpool, on May 24.

Taylor’s case was adjourned to July 12 for pre-sentence reports by Blackpool magistrates.

Henry Walsh, 21, drink driving

An assistant manager of licensed premises in Poulton was caught by police drink driving.

Henry Walsh had worked and then gone to a friend’s 21st birthday party before being stopped on his way home.

Walsh, aged 21, of Swan Drive, Thornton Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on June 15 police were given the registration number of Walsh’s Mini Cooper after someone reported an incident in Poulton. They looked for the car and at 4.10am spotted and stopped it in Thornton Cleveleys.

A breath test showed 64 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said his client, a business graduate with no previous convictions, had had a good job as an assistant manager at licensed premises in Poulton, but he lost that employment when he told his employers about the offence.

The night of the offence he had had a couple of drinks after work. He then went to the tail-end of a friend’s 21st before driving home.