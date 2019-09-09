These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, September 9, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Sally Sheerin, 32, driving with excess alcohol

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A care worker stopped by police because her driving was poor was found to be more than three times over the alcohol limit.

Sally Sheerin, 32, of Collingwood Avenue, Layton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for 40 months and told to pay £90 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped Sheerin in a Mitsubishi Colt on West Park Drive after describing her driving as poor on August 12 at 12.20am.

A breath test showed 114 microgrammes of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

She had a previous drink-driving conviction from 2012.

A report to magistrates by a probation officer stated Sheerin said she had not driven or drunk alcohol since the incident. She had also struggled to sleep because of what she had done.

David Charnley, defending, said his client was very sorry and remorseful.

The night of the incident she found herself in a difficult situation following an argument so she decided to drive away from the address.

Gary Miller, 53, assault and threatening behaviour likely to cause fear of violence

A man punched and pushed a paramedic causing him to stumble through a door into a patch of nettles.

Gary Miller also threatened to kill a policeman and menaced him with a rum bottle.

Miller, 53, of Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assault and threatening behaviour likely to cause fear of violence.

He was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment suspended for 18 months, put on an 18 months community order with up to 35 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered to pay £100 compensation each to the paramedic and police officer.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said emergency workers went to Miller’s address after he threatened to kill himself and other people on August 12.

Miller was aggressive to the police officer shouting and swearing at him demanding he leave.

He punched and pushed the paramedic and told the policeman: “Where do you live. I’m going to find you and kill you.”

When interviewed Miller said he was autistic and he suffered from instant anger when he did not know what was happening.~

He added he had suffered a brain injury from an accident some years ago and he was a recovering alcoholic but had relapsed.Miller’s defence lawyer said it had been his client’s intention

that day to drink take medication and kill himself.

Scott Faulkner, 39, breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) by begging

A beggar said he intended leaving Blackpool because he was being hounded by council officials and the police.

Scott Faulkner, a former bin man for Blackpool Council, aimed to move to Barnsley in South Yorkshire.

Faulkner, 39, of Oldbury Place, Anchorsholme, pleaded guilty to breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) by begging.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrates, Brian Horrocks told him: “This is getting more serious, but because of the change in circumstances, in that you say you are leaving the area, we are fining you.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Faulkner was put on a three year CBO in January this year after a number of convictions for begging in Blackpool.

The order prohibited him from begging in Blackpool but on June 23 at 3.30pm police saw him sat on the pavement outside the Sands Hotel on the Promenade.

He had a cap in front of him and was engaging with members of the public.

When confronted he said he thought the order only banned him from begging in central Blackpool and that he was not begging, only eating his lunch.

Faulkner had four previous convictions for breaching the CBO.

Hugh Pond, defending, said his client had only first got into trouble with the law this year and had a limited criminal history.

After his mother died died he had started dabbling in drugs and did not work.

He also teamed up with a man who had been in prison for manslaughter who influenced him.

Mr Pond said: “He says he is thoroughly sick and tired of Blackpool.

“He says he is harassed by council officials and the police.

“He wants to go to live in Barnsley where he has relatives.”