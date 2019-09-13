These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, September 16, 2019

Have your say

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Matthew Bridge, 32, assault

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A Fleetwood man lost his temper with his partner’s friend as they rowed about who was to blame for bringing social services into their home.

Matthew Bridge, 32, of Wyre Street, hit the woman in the face, cutting the bridge of her nose.

He admitted assault and was given a 14 week curfew and ordered to pay his victim £250 compensation.

Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said: “The assault came after the friend intervened after Bridge and his partner blamed each other for the intervention by social services in their family’s business.”

David Charnley, defending, said Bridge suffered from bipolar disorder and epilepsy.

He said: “He has now moved out of the house and lives alone in his own flat. He is unfit for work and lives off benefits.”

Colin Brown, 65, attempting to engage a child in sexual communication, attempting to meet a child after grooming her, and attempting to arrange the commission of a sex offence with a child

A pensioner accused of four sex offences against a 13-year-old girl made his first appearance.

Colin Brown, 65, of Winnipeg Place, Bispham, faces two charges of attempting to engage a child into sexual communication.

He is also accused of attempting to meet a child after grooming her and attempting to arrange the commission of a sex offence with a child.

The offences are alleged to have happened between December 17 and 23 last year.

Prosecutor Tracy Yates asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said his client would not indiciate pleas to the offences at this stage.

Brown was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, October 9.

Robert Houston, 29, drug-driving

A drug driver was caught during a routine traffic stop by police in Blackpool.

Robert Houston, 29, of Devonshire Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis in his system.

He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £40 with £85 costs and orderd to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Tracy Yates said police saw Houston driving a Seat Leon in Argony Avenue and stopped him for a routine check at around 10.10pm on May 2.

An officer smelt cannbis on him and a blood test showed seven units of the drug in his system. Two is the limit.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had smoking some cannabis at a friend’s about an hour before driving.

The consequences of his actions would be dire. He had just lost his job as a driver and was likely to lose his accommodation where he paid half the bills.

Ryan Murrayland, 31, attempted car theft

A man appeared in court charged with attempted car theft.

Ryan Murrayland, 31, was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court on October 16.

He was granted bail.

Heather O’Neill, 43, drink-driving

A woman who had been drinking crashed into the front of a van after rounding a corner.

Heather O’Neill, 43, of Acton Road, Marton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work for the community, disqualified from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £90 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor Tracy Yates said on August 25 at 6pm a van was being driven on Watson Road when O’Neill came round the corner in a Citroen C2 and crashed into the front of it.

A breath test showed 60 microgrammes of alcohol in her body. 35 is the limit

She had two previous convictions for drink-driving and a conviction for failing to provide a specimen for alcohol testing.

When interviewed, she said she had drunk two drinks of Malibu and lemonade at home then gone to pick up a friend.

The sun was bright and after pulling down the visor she collided with the van.

David Charnley, defending, said his client said she had no issues with alcohol.