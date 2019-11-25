These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, November 25, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Andrew Darlington, 38, begging

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A beggar in Blackpool was described as taking no notice of warnings given to him about his behaviour by police.

Andrew Darlington, unemployed, 38, of Shannon Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to five offences of begging.

He was given an 18 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs plus £21 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Nora Sopworth, told him: “This is wholly unacceptable behaviour.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Darlington begging on Blackpool Promenade five times between September 16 and 25.

On the first occasion, an officer saw him sitting on the ground asking people for money.

When spoken to by the officer, Darlington apologised and walked away but the same officer saw him begging again later that day.

When told he was going to be reported for begging Darlington told the officer “Don’t do that.”

After that he was seen begging on three more occasions and police took a photograph of him committing the offence.The prosecutor said: “He is described as a regular beggar in

Blackpool who takes no notice of warnings by the police.”

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client, who had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, had had problems receiving Universal Credit benefit at the time and was short of money.

Mr Nelligan added: “He took the option of asking people for money rather than stealing. He says he will not be doing it again.”

Steven Griffin, 37, criminal damage

A man threw a brick through the front window of his ex partner’s home.

Steven Griffin was drunk at the time and believed he had been assaulted by the woman during a doorstep altercation.

However, that was not the case, magistrates heard and Griffin, 37, of Dinmore Avenue,Blackpool was unharmed.

The hotel night porter admitted criminal damage and magistrates requested a pre-sentence report from probation.

His lawyer Steven Townley told the court: “He was intoxicated at the time. There was no-one in the front room when he threw the brick.

“In his drunken stupor he thought he had been stabbed but that was not the case.”

Jade Morton, 25, possession of Class A drugs and drunk and disorderly

A man who twice made a rude gesture to patrolling police was found with drugs when he was searched.

Jade Morton, 25, of Wigan Road, Aspull, Wigan, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class A drug and being drunk and disorderly.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge, fined £415 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £41 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police on mobile patrol on the resort’s The Strand saw Morton stick his middle finger up at them twice and mouth an obscenity, on November 1 at 11.30pm.

Officers went to warn him about his behaviour and saw he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

He struggled when arrested and at the police station two small bags of cocaine were found in his possession.

Robert Castle, defending, said his client had little recollection of what had taken place.

Morton apologised for what he had done and said he only had himself to blame.

Andrew Smith, 48, drink-driving

A motorist was over the limit after drinking lager and vodka and being seen driving erratically.

Andrew Smith, 48, of Park Hill Road, Garstang, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 18 months, fined £231 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped Smith after seeing him driving erratically on Garstang Road, Singleton, on November 2 at 12.50am.

A breath test showed 66 microgrammes of alcohol - 35 is the limit.

Smith told magistrates he had drunk three pints of lager and two vodkas and colas.

He added: “All I can say is that it happened.”