These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, January 27, 2020

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Jason Mausolf, 45, assaulting an emergency worker

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man lashed out at a police officer, punching and pushing him, while he was being arrested.Jason Mausolf, 45, formerly of Queen Street, Blackpool, now with a care of address in Rossett

Avenue, Mereside, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

He was bailed for pre-sentence reports.

Prosecutor Tracy Yates said a team made up of a police officer, paramedic, and mental health worker went to Mausolf’s address at around 10.30pm on Sunday, January 5 after being told he was being aggressive towards his daughter.

Mausolf threatened the police officer and paramedic, telling them he was going to take them out, the court was told.

When arrested, he lashed out at the PC, and the paramedic had to intervene.

The officer was unhurt.

There was a young child in the property at the time of Mausolf’s outburst.

Mausolf had a record of 11 offences, including one for resisting police and assault.

Steven Townley, defending, asked for the pre-sentence reports.

Kelly Hargraves, 45, assault

A Poulton woman admitted assaulting her ex-husband in a pub.

Kelly Hargreaves, 45, slapped her former partner in the White Bull in Great Eccleston, the court was told.

The mother, of Peregrine Court, was remanded in custody until Tuesday, February 25, when she is due to be sentenced.

Andrew Christie, 43, breaching a restraining order

A man broke the law by visiting his ex-girlfriend at her home in Blackpool.

Andrew Christie, 43, of Bloomfield Road, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison – sentenced for 12 months – with up to 25 days’ rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service. He was also put on a two-month-long curfew from 8pm until 7am, and ordered to to pay £85 costs with £122 victims’ surcharge.

District Judge Rhys Williams told Christie: “Frankly, alcohol is the issue relating to your offending but you are taking steps to address that.”

Prosecutor Pam Smith said Christie was handed a two-year-long restraining order in April 2018, banning him from contacting his former partner or going anywhere near her address.

But on Monday, January 13, police were told he was at his ex’s home and, when an officer got there, Christie was seen leaving the property, the court was told.

Christie, who had a previous conviction for breaching a restraining order, told the officer his ex allowed him to stay there and he had been there most days.

Michael Woosnam, defending, said his client and ex had been in a relationship for around three years and it would seem both of them were partial to booze.

After being put on the restraining order, Christie said he had run into his ex by chance one day, and since then both had visited each other’s homes.

Christie was now getting help from alcohol rehabilitation specialists, the court was also told.