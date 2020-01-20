These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, January 20, 2020

Have your say

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Matthew Foster, 35, causing damage

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man kicked in the middle of a woman’s door after his girlfriend argued with her.

Matthew Foster, 35, of Station Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to causing damage, and was fined £80 with £85 costs and told to pay £400 compensation to his victim and £32 victims’ surcharge.

He was also given a year-long restraining order which bans him from contacting his victim or entering Wyre Street.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said the victim heard hammering on her door at around 10.15pm on Saturday, December 28. She could hear a man and woman shouting at the door and told them to go away or she would call the police.

Foster then kicked the door, the court was told.

When interviewed by police, Foster suggested the row was about money.

Salina Akhtar, defending, said her client went to the woman’s home to try and stop her causing a disturbance there.

Foster claimed the door had been opened and, after a discussion, shut on them, which agitated him and caused him to kick out.

Anthony Donaldson, 57, breaching a sexual harm prevention order

A man accused of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) has made his first appearance at court.

Anthony Donaldson ,57, of Hawthorne Grove, Carleton, is charged with failing to comply with the order by deleting the internet history on a device between December 11 last year and January 1.

Donaldson pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Tracy Yates applied for the case to be heard at the higher crown court – a bid unopposed by Donaldson’s lawyer Adam Whittaker.

Donaldson was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 19 by District Judge Jane Goodwin.

Andrew Warner, 35, drink-driving

A speeding driver was found to be over the legal drink-drive limit when police stopped him.

Andrew Warner, 35, of Bleasdale Road, Lytham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £400 with £85 costs, and ordered to pay £40 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police saw Warner driving a Range Rover at high speed in Clifton Road, Lytham, at around midnight on Saturday, December 28.

Police lost the car but checked its details, saw it was registered to Warner, and parked near his home.

When caught, a breath test showed 55 microgrammes of alcohol in Warner’s system. The limit is 35.

David Charnley, defending, said his client had consumed three drinks but had eaten nothing.

Warner felt fine to drive when he got into the car, Mr Charnley added.

Anonymous, 16, rape

The prosecution in the case of a 16-year-old boy accused of rape must make his 14-year-old alleged victim’s medical records, computer browsing history, and mobile phone data available,

District Judge Jane Goodwin told the court.

The boy is accused of raping the girl in Blackpool last year. His trial is due to take place next month.

Neither the boy or his alleged victim can be named legally.

Kelly Hargreaves, 45, assault

A Poulton mum was remanded in custody.

Kelly Hargreaves, 45, of Peregrine Court, is accused of assaulting her ex-husband at the White Bull pub in Great Eccleston.

She is also accused of breaching a restraining order.

Hargreaves will next appear in court via video link from prison on Friday.

She denies the offences.

George Murray, 39, causing a nuisance on NHS premises

A patient previously cared for the intensive care unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital went back to the Emergency Department and threatened staff.

George Murray, 39, of Rothwell Drive, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to causing a nuisance on NHS premises and refusing to leave when asked. He also admitted breaching a 12-week prison suspended prison sentence handed down for assault.

Murray had his suspended sentence increased to 15 months and was fined £40 with £85 costs and £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Tracy Yates said police were called to the Vic at around 8.15am on December 30. A nurse said Murray had threatened her and she was scared for her safety.

Police offered Murray a lift home but he got angry when they wouldn’t take him to a doctor’s appointment and said: “I would not put your hands on me. The last bobby who did that, I ironed him.”

Steven Townley, defending, said his client was frustrated by two nurses.