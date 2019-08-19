These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, August 19, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Michael Cameron, 40, car damage

A man ran amok in the street at Fleetwood punching and kicking at vehicles and street furniture.

Michael Cameron afterwards told police he had drunk 15 cans of lager and he had been under a lot of stress.

Cameron, a 40-year-old single father, of Eamont Place, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to damaging a car.

He was given a six months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £629 compensation with £21 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to Chatsworth Avenue where Cameron had been shouting in the street and attacking vehicles on July 25 at 11.30pm.

He was seen to kick a Vauxhall Zafira twice denting the door.

When interviewed he said he was very drunk and there had also been an issue at the time with a child. He was in a rage and had flipped. He apologised and added he would pay for the damage.

Cameron told magistrates he had been on the beach sunbathing that day and the beer had been bought for him.

He added: “I had a lot of emotion going on that day. I had some health worries at the time. My behaviour was out of character.”

Fiysal Slaam, 24, failing to provide a breath specimen

A security guard who had been drinking was stopped on the motorway as he drove to Blackpool to check out a charity race he was to take part in.

Fiysal Slaam registered as more than three times over the alcohol limit in a breathalyser test at the roadside but failed to give the legally required breath test at the police station.

Slaam, 24, of Lynwood Avenue, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 100 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for 17 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £90 victims’ surcharge.

Konrad Blaszczak, 30, drug driving

A man seen swallowing pills before setting off to drive was found by police to have drugs in his system.

Konrad Blaszczak, 30, of Woodfield Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to two offences of drug driving.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £250 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a member of the public alerted police after seeing Blaszczak take a handful of pills and set off in a Renault Clio on March 3.Police stopped him on Preston

New Road and a drug wipe proved positive.

A blood test showed 71 units of the cocaine derivative Benzoylecgonine in his body - 50 is the limit and 13 units of cannabis - two is the limit.

Blaszczak, who had no previous convictions, told magistrates the pills he had been seen taking were tablets to build-up his muscles.

He added that he had smoked cannabis two days before driving.

Gary Moran, 31, criminal damage

A man accused of smashing a car windscreen worth £400 has had a warrant issued for his arrest.

District Judge Jane Goodwin issued the warrant for Gary Moran, 31, of Waterloo Road,Blackpool at the town’s magistrates court .

Moran is accused of criminal damage to a woman’s car in south Fylde.

Unnamed couple. Judge imposed a Section 45 order not to identify child

A couple have been told to do 40 hours unpaid work each after their son’s attendance at school dropped.

The seven-year-old only went to 60 per cent of classes available to him, District Judge Jane Goodwin was told. The child’s mother and father- aged 24 from Blackpool- admitted failing to ensure the boy’s regular attendance at school.It was their second conviction for the same offence.

The judge was told how they ignored offers of help from the education service and did not react to warning letters and home visits by education welfare officers.

Howard Green, defending, said :”This family were going through a traumatic time. The mother had a new baby who was seriously ill and who had to have a long stay in hospital.”

Thomas Edmands, 22, possession of heroin and crack cocaine

A car passenger was found with 16 individually wrapped packages of drugs when a car was stopped in Blackpool. Thomas Edmands, 22, of Halifax Road, Bradford, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine.

He was sentenced to a four weeks curfew from 9pm to 7am and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates who ordered the destruction of the drugs.