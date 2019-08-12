These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, August 12, 2019

Here is today's round-up from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Jamie Blenkhorn, 26, criminal damage

A woman demanded her clothing and underwear back after she split up with her boyfriend.

He said he would return them and during the night left a black bag in the road outside her parents’ home.

When she opened the bag she found her underwear had been cut up by her ex Jamie Blenkhorn.

Blenkhorn, 26, of Bunting Place, Cleveleys, admitted criminal damage.

Peter Manning defending said: “This has taken some time to come to court because of other allegations which the police have looked at and there have been allegation made by my client against her.

“He has no intention of contacting her and does not contest a restraining order.“He does not work and does not claim benefits.”

Magistrates ordered him to pay £130 compensation for the damaged clothes.

He will have to pay £180 costs. He was made the subject of a one year restraining order which he must not contact his former partner or enter South Square,Cleveleys.

Carl Singleton, 37, threatening behaviour

A man made threats towards his former partner.

Carl Singleton argued with her after a mutual friend was mentioned during a phone call.

He told her: “I am going to strangle him with a dog lead.”At the time, Singleton, 37, of Cherry Tree Road,Marton, was looking after their child. His partner became so upset about

Singleton’s remark she decided to go to his house and take the child back. When she arrived he took his anger out on her making threats in front of the child. Singleton, a chef, admitted threatening behaviour and was fined £80 and must pay £115 costs.His solicitor Patrick Nelligan said: “He was angry and made the remarks which his ex recorded on her mobile phone.

However he did not mean them.”The court heard that Singleton was already the subject of a non molestation order imposed by the Family Court.

Craig Morgan, 38, drug-driving

A driver seen by police to be unsteady when he got out of his car was found to have drugs in his body.

Craig Morgan, a 38-year-old joiner, of Kingsmede, South Shore, pleaded guilty to drug driving.

He was banned from the road for three years, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Morgan pull up in a Mercedes at shops on Highfield Road, on April 6 at 7.35pm.

He appeared unsteady and officers believed he was under the influence of a substance.

A blood test showed 53 units of the cocaine derivative Benzoylecgonine in his body - 50 is the limit and also 10 units of cannabis - of which two is the limit.

Morgan had a previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client had taken cocaine, of which the Benzoylecgonine was a by-product, the night before driving and was not aware the drug could remain in his system for a long time.

Morgan, a father-of-three, admitted he had been a regular user of cannabis after replacing alcohol with cannabis, following a number of previous drink related convictions.

The driving ban would cause him considerable hardship as he would not be able to do his job.

Phelam Brady, 41, drink-driving

A visitor was arrested by police after officers were tipped off he was a drink driver. Phelam Brady, a 41-year-old construction worker, of Rowson Street, Wallasey, Wirral, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 40 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police got information the driver of a Peugeot had been drinking on July 20 in the early hours.

They saw the car pull into a driveway off Greystoke Street. Brady got out of the car and ran but was detained. A breath test showed 75 microgrammes of alcohol in his body 35 is the limit.

He had a previous conviction in 2010 for failing to provide a breath specimen for alcohol testing.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client had come to the resort for a few days break and he had been drinking the night before

Brady, who thought he was fit to drive, had not tried to run off but had just parked the car and got out when the police pulled up.

He had now lost his construction job because he would not be able to drive.