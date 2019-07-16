These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - July 16, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Grant Watkiss, 47, breach of bail

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man breached the terms of his bail by failing to keep a monitoring device charged up, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told.

Grant Watkiss, 47, was given bail on condition he does not go into a specific street in the Lytham St Annes area.

Watkiss, of Derbe Road, St Annes, is awaiting sentence at Preston Crown Court on a house burglary offence.

He admitted breaching the terms of his bail and his lawyer Gary McAnulty explained his client was unable to charge the GPS monitoring device because he was short of money and could not afford the electricity.

District Judge Jane Goodwin told Watkiss he breached bail four times.

“You are on your last chance now,” she told him.

“Charging the equipment is part of the bail requirements and if you break bail again you will be in custody until your crown court hearing.”

Jay Mellor-Livesey, 19, drug possession

An apprentice electrician was pulled up for drug driving in the early hours of Christmas Day.

He had been out at a friend’s house and had taken what he later told police were recreational drugs.

Jay Mellor-Livesey, 19, of Lawsons Road, Thornton, admitted possessing a bag of cannabis and two bags of cocaine.

He also admitted driving under the influence of cocaine and cannabis.

District Judge Jane Goodwin was told the case had taken a long time to get to court because of the need for blood testing, which followed the police drug wipes carried out at the roadside.

The drug bags were found in his car and his wallet.

The judge told Mellor-Livesey: “If you take drugs even recreationally you must not get behind the wheel of a car.

“I hope this is an error you will not repeat.”

He was made the subject of a community order which will include 300 hours unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for two years. He must pay £170 costs.

Sabrina Lyttle, 42, theft

A woman facing a shoplifting allegation has had her case adjourned until August 12.

Blackpool Magistrates heard that Sabrina Lyttle, 42, of Hampstead Mews , Blackpool, was ill in hospital.

Lyttle is alleged to have stolen meat worth £57.46 from Sainsburys.

She is also alleged to have failed to meet the requirements of a community order.