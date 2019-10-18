These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, October 18, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Lee Sanlon, 30, drink-driving

A carer was over the legal drink-drive limit when he hit a woman’s car, damaging a wing mirror.

Lee Sanlon was followed by the woman – who confronted him – and, when she asked him if he had been drinking, he replied: “A little,” the court was told.

Sanlon, 30, of Murchison Grove, Anchorsholme, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on September 27, at about 3pm, a woman was in her car in St Georges Avenue when Sanlon, who was driving a Citroen Picasso, collided with her vehicle. She tailed him, sounding her horn and, when he stopped, she saw he had a female passenger.

She declined an offer by Sanlon to pay for the damage and contacted the police.

A breath test showed 51 microgrammes of alcohol in his body. 35 is the limit.

When interviewed, Sanlon said he was under stress at the time and he and his partner had gone for some drinks.

He had five to six pints then realised he was late to pick up one of his children from school. Sanlon added he had no child in the car at the time.

Gavin Dickson, 38, drunk and disorderly

A son was arrested after getting drunk when his mother’s health deteriorated drastically.

Gavin Dickson, 38, of Carshalton Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on September 24 at 6pm police saw Dickson shouting and swearing on Talbot Road outside Ma Kelly’s bar. Dickson gesticulated with his middle finger and, when spoken to, continued to swear.

A police officer had to push him away twice and he was eventually arrested and restrained on the ground until police transport arrived. Brett Chappell, defending, said his client had a number of previous convictions and the catalyst for his offending was alcohol.

Last month Dickson’s mother’s health deteriorated and she suffered a number of strokes.

The night of the offence he had gone to the pub, and got drunk while attempting to drown his sorrow.

Craig Rourke, 29, stalking, harassment and criminal damage

A man accused of stalking his former partner has been sent for a trial at Preston Crown Court.

Craig Rourke, 29, of Rathmore Gardens, Blackpool, is also accused of harassment and criminal damage to a window valued at £200.

Rourke denied all three offences. He was remanded in custody until he appears at the crown court on November 20.

Michelle Eckersley, 34, assault

A 34-year-old woman became involved in a cat-fight with her ex partner new girl-friend.

They clashed during a night out in Lytham when they met in a bar.

Michelle Eckersley of Garstang Road North, Wesham, admitted assault.

She was placed on a community order for a year with 25 days’ rehabilitation.

She must pay her victim £100 compensation and pay £170 costs.

Magistrates also ordered her to have no contact with her victim for the next six months.

The court heard how Eckersley emptied a pint of lager over the other woman.

Later, they met again at a cash point machine and Eckersley hit her, causing a cut above her eye.

Brett Chappell,defending, said:”She has had a number of crisis points in her life recently and is now trying hard to get back on track.”

Steven Barber, 52, making malicious calls

A man made a series of nuisance calls to the police emergency number, the court was told.

Steven Barber, 52, of Waterloo Road, South Shore, admitted making malicious calls and was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the two police workers who handled his drunken rants.

He was also given a alcohol treatment order.

The court was told Barber had made previous nuisance calls to the ambulance service.