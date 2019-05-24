These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, May 24, 2019

Have your say

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Ian Craddock, 36, drink-driving

The pressure of working as a deputy headteacher drove a man to drink, the court was told.

Ian Craddock’s job in Nelson, east Lancashire, not only involved teaching but also child care, acting as a social worker, dealing with budgets, and being his school’s oddjob man, magistrates heard.

Craddock, 36, a dad-of-four from Kingsway, Blackpool, was described as a “functioning alcohol”.

He was caught behind the wheel of his Vauxhall car returning from work and was five times over the legal drink-drive limit.

Craddock admitted he had been drinking into the early hours of the morning, and had topped up with two pints during the school dinner break and three more pints after classes had finished – before making the trip home.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said witnesses saw Craddock driving erratically and reported him to police.

Officers caught up to his car after it had been driving down the M61, M6, and M55 motorways.

They arrested Craddock as his pulled up outside his home.

Defending, Martin Hillson said the pressure of work had caused Craddock’s drinking problem. He quit his job and started doing agency work as a supply teacher.

Mr Hillson said: “As a deputy head, he found himself doing virtually everything from teaching to being the school oddjob man.

“He believed he could still function despite drinking and believed his tolerance level was high.

“But then things have got out of hand and the problem has been impacting on him on a daily basis.”

Mr Hillson said Craddock had now told his family about his problem and was seeking help for his addiction.

Craddock was banned from driving for three years and given a 12-week suspended prison sentence.

He was also ordered to pay £200 costs and take an alcohol treatment course.

Jamie Holden, 20, possessing cocaine

A Blackpool man was found with drugs when police stopped a car in Kent.

Jamie Holden, 20, of Chapel Street, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine.

He was fined £120 with £85 costs to pay £30 victims’ surcharge, with magistrates also ordering the drugs to be destroyed.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police pulled over a car in Sittingbourne on October 13 last year – Holden was a passenger.

He was found with three small wraps of cocaine and a larger wrap in his trouser pocket.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had come to realise his life was spiralling out of control and he was mixing with bad company.

He had moved back to Blackpool and turned his life around, with his girlfriend now expecting a baby.

Leroy Teasdale, 18, restraining order

A teenager hfrom attending a hospital except under specific circumstances.

Leroy Teasdale, who had a record of attending Blackpool Victoria Hospital virtually daily and causing trouble, can now only go to the hospital in an emergency or for a pre-booked appointment.Teasdale, 18, of Spencer Court, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to causing a nuisance on NHS premises and refusing to leave.

He was put on a restraining order which bans him from the hospital for 12 months, fined £120 with £50 costs and ordered to pay a security officer £50 compensation by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on April 25 about 10.45am a security officer saw Teasdale on a corridor at the Victoria Hospital.

The officer asked Teasdale to leave three times but he refused and then went into the hospital chapel.

Teasdale came out of the chapel pointing a phone at the security officer calling him a “pervert” saying he was live streaming the footage to Facebook to show the officer liked little boys.

He then went into the booking-in area of the accident and emergency department and continued a tirade of abuse in front of patients and staff.

Teasdale was later found sprawled across three chairs in the department and arrested.

He had a previous conviction for causing a nuisance at the hospital.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client was engulfed with mental health issues, and added: “He believes he is dying from cancer. He attended Victoria Hospital almost every day and had been there 50 times in a month.”