These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, January 24, 2020

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Rosemary Hughes, 24, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A mother was more than twice over the alcohol limit after crashing into a lamppost on New Years Day.

Rosemary Hughes, aged 24, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said police were asked to attend Normoss Road, on January 1, at 2.10am, where Hughes’ Nissan Juke had the imprint of a lamppost on it.

Hughes, whose address cannot be revealed for legal reasons, admitted colliding with and damaging the lamppost.

A breath test showed 75 microgrammes of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client, who had no previous convictions, had asked witnesses to contact the police after her accident.

Hughes had co-operated with police and was remorseful.

Brian Hall, 51, drink-driving

A father-of-five was over the alcohol limit when he swerved towards police on New Years Day.

Brian Hall, unemployed, 51, of Wyre Grove, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said police saw Hall, who was driving a Ford Focus, on Central Drive, swerve towards their side of the road, on January 1, at about 1am

When he stopped the lights of Hall’s car went on and off and he staggered towards the police vehicle.

A breath test showed 64 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, told magistrates that her client, who had co-operated with the police, had felt fine to drive.

He had now lost his job as a labourer as he needed to drive in his employment.

Christopher Ward, 37, Imposition of Sexual Harm Prevention Order

A man pretended to be a 15-year-old to chat to young girls on line.

However, he was really 37, prosecutor Chris Keogh told Blackpool Magistrates.

The court imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order lasting five years on Christopher Ward of Ansdell Road,Blackpool

Ward must not use the Internet or use devices to keep any computer use secret.

The court heard Ward had a police caution for download illegal images.

David Turnock, 60, drink-driving

Police found a motorist who was driving slowly and hesitantly was more than twice over the alcohol limit.avid Turnock, unemployed, 60, of Hurstmere Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 22 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said police saw Turnock driving slowly and hesitantly in a Chevrolet on Dewhurst Avenue, on December 29, at about 11.10pm, going very close to the wing mirrors of parked cars.At the roadside Turnock refused to take a breath test and shouted and swore at police.

At the station he agreed to take a test which showed 81 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Victoria Whiting, 38, stalking

A woman has made her first appearance at court charged with stalking a Lancashire man.

Victoria Whiting of Norris Street, Preston, denied stalking an electrician from Out Rawcliffe,Over Wyre.

Whiting, 38, s alleged to have stalked the man in August and September last year.

She is alleged to attended his home address with an invitation for a party for a child who does not exist.

She is said to have sent the man messages and made a second visit to his home.

She is further alleged to have placed photos on his Google business page and sent him PDF files on his computer.

Her trial will take place on March 30 Blackpool Magsitrates decided.

She was bailed in the meantime.