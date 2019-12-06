These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, December 6, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Ricky Allen, 37, theft

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man leant over the counter of a Blackpool shop and stole an iPad Mini.

Ricky Allen, 37, of Talbot Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £250 compensation with £85 costs plus a £21 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Sazeeda Ismail, said on October 20 a man working in a fragrance shop left the counter unattended for a short time and returned to find the company iPad missing.

CCTV showed Allen leaning over the counter and taking the electronic device.

The shop worker told the police and posted the incident on Facebook with pictures of the culprit, who was then identified by a member of the public.

Allen had a record of 108 offences and had been released from prison earlier this year after serving four years for robbery.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and did not want to return to his former life of crime.

Allen had been desperate as his Universal Credit benefit had been suspended for a month. He no longer took drugs, he had accommodation and his girlfriend was expecting his first child next year.

Ross Hoyle, 22, possession of a knife in public

A man accused of having a knife in the street at Blackpool has made his first appearance at court.

Ross Hoyle, 22, formerly of Lang Street, North Shore, now living at Westgate, Rochdale, pleaded not guilty to having a knife in Queen Street on November 15.

Hoyle was bailed to February 7 for trial by Blackpool magistrates.

Philip Page, 28, drunk and disorderly

A drunken man was seen trying to climb a CCTV camera pole in Blackpool town centre.

Philip Page, 28, of Livingstone Road, Blackpool, was not present in court and his defence lawyer pleaded guilty on his behalf to being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Sazeeda Ismail, said on November 15 Page went into a town centre shop, started shouting at the staff and knocking items of stock off the shelves. He left and was seen trying to climb the CCTV pole. He had a previous conviction for being drunk and disorderly.

Peter Manning, defending, said: “He remembers nothing of the incident.”

Jolene Long, 24, drug possession

A woman was found with crack cocaine when police searched her home at Blackpool.

Jolene Long, 34, of Carsluith Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug.

She was fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Sazeeda Ismail, said on May 26 police went to Long’s address to speak to a man.

The man told officers he had used crack cocaine at the address with Long.

Police found two wraps of crack cocaine which Long said she had paid £60 for for her own use.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said at the time his client was associating with a man who was known to police and took crack cocaine.

She said he had got her hooked on the drug but was no longer addicted.

14-year-old girl, assaulting a police officer

A 14-year-old Blackpool girl facing an allegation of assaulting a police officer while brandishing a

screw-driver had her case adjourned until January 2 by District Judge Jane Goodwin, sitting at the Youth Court.

The judge heard the girl admitted the assault which took place in Bancroft Park.

She said the teenager should be sentenced for the assault alongside another offence – carrying a kitchen knife in public on Talbot Road – which she has also admitted. She was bailed.