These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, August 9, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Stephanie Pugh, 43, failing to ensure child’s regular attendance at school

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A 15-year-old Blackpool girl’s school attendance slumped to less than 50 per cent.

She even refused to go to school unless she was given time to put her false eyelashes on.

Before the court was the girl’s mother Stephanie Pugh, 43, of Brough Avenue,Blackpool who admitted knowingly failing to ensure her daughter attendance at Unity Academy.

She was fined £50 and given a one year community order with 20 days rehabilitation and must pay £85 costs.

Sharon Davies, prosecuting for Blackpool Borough Council, said the girl was now being home educated and taken out of school. She had agreed to take maths and English classes as a “guest” at the school.

The court heard Pugh had undergone several changes of address and often refused to answer school welfare queries about her daughter.The girl would stay in bed rather than go to school or invite friends to her home.

Steven Townley, defending, said: “This woman is struggling to cope with a daughter who is impossible to parent. ”

Jamie Whitewood, 32, drink-driving

A drink-driver pleaded with a police officer who stopped him: “Please don’t do this.”

Jamie Whitewood, a 32-year-old bricklayer, of Kingston Close, Knott End, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £500 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £50 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police saw Whitewood driving a Citroen Berlingo van on Stricklands Lane, Poulton, heading for Shard Bridge, on July 19 at 1.45am.The officer described

Whitewood as driving erratically and said he appeared to be trying to get away from him, though not at speed.

When stopped, Whitewood said to the officer: “Please do not do this now. Please I have messed up and had a drink.” A breath test showed 53 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, told magistrates that her client said that earlier in the day he had been offered a couple of drinks after work by his then boss.

Mason Woodward, 27, drink-driving

A sales rep was found to have been drinking after police stopped him because he was driving without lights. Mason Woodward, 27, of Ayr Court, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £400 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £40 costs.

Prosecutor Pam Smith, said police stopped Woodward, on July 19, at 1am, behind the wheel of a Peugeot after seeing him driving on Squires Gate Lane, South Shore, without lights.

A breath test showed 44 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said Woodward had a couple of drinks at a friend’s house and had miscalculated in thinking he was fit to drive.

Harrison McBride, 25, failing to stop after an accident causing injury, failing to report the accident, careless driving, no insurance and not in accordance with licence

A driver failed to stop after a hit and run accident in which a male broke his arm.

Harrison McBride, 25, of Oxford Road, Blackpool, was driving a BMW 118 when the incident happened on the resort’s Devonshire Road on March 2.

McBride’s lawyer entered guilty pleas on his behalf to failing to stop after an accident causing injury, failing to report the accident, and driving carelessly without insurance and not in accordance with his licence.

His case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports.

Keenan Joseph-Hendrick, 19, drunk and disorderly

A patient screamed abuse at paramedics as they tried to treat him in an ambulance.

Keenan Joseph-Hendrickson also appeared to be on the verge of spitting at one medic and was kicking the side of the ambulance.

Joseph-Hendrickson, 19, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £21 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith, said ambulance staff were called to the Streetlife shelter on July 17, at 8pm, where the defendant was said to be unconscious.

However, the defendant was found awake and kicking the shelter door.

He was thrashing about, shouting abuse and appeared to try and headbutted and spit at one paramedic.

Police were alerted and had to restrain the defendant, putting belts around him to stop him thrashing about.