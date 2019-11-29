These are the latest cases and conviction from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, November 29, 2019

These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Carl Beardwood, 37, drunk and disorderly

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A tourist seen waving a chair outside Blackpool’s Revolution bar was abusive to police and passersby.

Carl Beardwood, 37, of Essex Road, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and was fined £200. He must also pay £85 costs and £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Sazeeda Ismail said police went to the club, where CCTV recorded Beardwood swinging the chair, on November 8.

When officers arrived, Beardwood had been pinned to the ground by bouncers.

He was abusive and, when put in the police van, kicked at the cage and banged his head on it.

He was repeatedly told to stop but did not.

At the police station, he continually swore.

He had five past convictions for being drunk and disorderly.

Beardwood told magistrates: “I can’t remember what happened. I had too much to drink.”

Leon Koman, 43, assault

A guest staying in a man’s home is accused of punching his host in the face, knocking his teeth out, and kicking him in the ribs.

Leon Koman, 43, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to the alleged assault, which is said to have happened on November 7.

Koman was bailed until January 10 for a trial.

James Milner, 42, theft

A painter and decorator pocketed a Blackpool Council safety manager’s phone after he left it on a chocolate display inside a newsagents.

James Milner, 42, of Caunce Street, Blackpool, was seen taking the iPhone 7 Plus when CCTV footage was reviewed.

He was fined £120 with £85 costs and told to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Sazeeda Ismail said the council community safety officer was checking CCTV footage when he momentarily left his phone on the display at around noon on September 23.

He returned to find the phone, plus a case and headphones, missing. Camera footage was then checked again, with the newsagent saying he recognised the culprit as a nearby worker.

Police later confronted Milner, who asked: “Is this about the phone?”

Martin Hillson, defending, said his client went to buy snacks and a drink at the shop when he saw the phone – and took it in a moment of madness.

Christopher Smith, 34, assault

A row that started over a tub of cheese spread ended with a woman being attacked three times by her partner.

Christopher Smith, 34, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and was handed 16 weeks in jail, suspended for 18 months.

He must also complete 40 days’ rehabilitation, and pay £207 costs.

Paul Huxley, prosecuting, said: “These incidents began over what could be called a petty argument over some cheese spread.

“Over the course of the day, Smith assaulted his partner three times. This involved putting his hand over her mouth and nose, punching her, and kneeing her in the stomach.

“Two assaults happened indoors and the other was on the St Annes Road bridge. A woman witness intervened in the incident on the bridge, after which police were called.”

Gillian Mackay, 45, failing to ensure a child’s regular attendance at school

A mother was unable to send her daughter to school because she could not afford a bus pass because of problems with her benefits, the court was told.

Gillian Mackay, unemployed, 45, of Wycombe Avenue, South Shore, was found guilty of failing to ensure a child’s regular attendance at school after a trial in her absence.

She was fined £120 with £120 costs, and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Lynda Bennett, prosecuting for Blackpool Council’s education department, said the case concerned Mackay’s daughter, who attendance between March 18 and July 19 this year was 76.3 per cent.

Lee McDonald, 46, theft

A man who shoplifted more than £1,000 of goods has been banned from all Sainsbury’s and TK Maxx stores in Lancashire for 12 months.

Lee McDonald had even taken a suitcase into one store and loaded it up with good before fleeing without paying, the court was told.

The 46-year-old, of Watson Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with up to 30 days’ rehabilitation. He was also told to pay £460 compensation.

McDonald had 106 previous convictions and was on a community order at the time of the two offences.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had mental health problems and had been in hospital for a period of time after a breakdown.

He also had issues with gambling, he added.