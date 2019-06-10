These are the cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, June 10, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Samuel Jordan, 37, possessing cocaine

A mum handed her son’s drugs to police after the pair fell out.

Samuel Jordan, 37, a former removals worker of Hurstmere Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine.

He was fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £35 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police were called to Jordan’s home on April 8, with officers finding a bag of cocaine in a chest of drawers.

His mum then handed four wraps of cocaine to the officers. Allan Cobain, defending, said Jordan suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after he was the victim of a stabbing.

The ordeal left him with depression – with somebody suggesting cocaine as a solution.

Jordan said he was no longer using drugs.

John Collins, 36, causing damage

A dad-of-five punched and broke the window of a kebab shop after arguing with his wife following a christening.

John Collins, 36, a landscape gardener of Angel Lane Caravan Park, Fairfield Road, Poulton, pleaded guilty to two offences of causing damage. He was ordered to pay £365 compensation with £85 costs.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said Collins broke a window at King Kebabs at 1.15am on May 18. While in a holding cell at Blackpool police station Collins smeared faeces on a wall and urinated on the floor.

Steven Townley, defending, said Collins and his wife went to the kebab shop after going to a christening and then into town for some drinks. Collins had had an upset stomach and was feeling ill so he asked his wife if they could go, but she did not want to go home and they rowed. There was no toilet in the holding cell area and Collins repeatedly told police he needed to go to the toilet. After having an accident, he took his trousers off. Collins felt police found it amusing so he threw the soiled trousers at the holding cell window.

Daniel McCunnie, 38, handling stolen goods

A man has finally faced justice – two years after a burglary at a Blackpool musical equipment store in which £41,000 of property was stolen.

Daniel McCunnie was caught pawning microphones and a mixing deck in 2017, which had been taken from The Hard Rock Music Group.

McCunnie, 38, of Bradshaw Avenue, Failsworth, Manchester, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 100 hours’ community service.

He was told to pay £350 compensation with £85 costs. Prosecutor Pam Smith said at the beginning of May 2017 The Hard Rock Music Group premises was broken into and £41,000 worth of equipment stolen.

Two weeks later, McCunnie pawned three microphones and a mixing desk valued at about £3,000, which had been stolen in the burglary.He used his own ID and got £350 for the equipment.

When caught, McCunnie told police he had had no involvement in the burglary. He said he had bought the equipment for £250 from a man he met in prison 10 years ago.

Robert Castle, defending, said his client, had immediately admitted his guilt when questioned by police.

John Doherty, 56, drunk and disorderly

Police were called to an off licence to deal with a drunken customer.

John Doherty, 56, of Warbreck Road, Blackpool, was abusive to staff and customers at Bargain Booze.

When police arrived he tried to runaway.

Doherty admitted being drunk and disorderly and he was fined £50 and given a six month conditional discharge.

Brett Chappell, defending, said: “He abused alcohol, drinking a bottle of whisky a day but has since taken help and his drink addiction has improved.”

Daniel Taylor, 24, fraud

A man became embroiled in a supermarket barcode scam, a judge was told.

After an accomplice changed barcodes on high value electrical goods, Daniel Taylor would go into the

store and buy those goods.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said: “He took two sets of hair straighteners costing £199 and they went through the till at just £19. The same happened with two Hoovers.”

Taylor, 24, of Butler Street,Blackpool admitted two fraud charges. He also admitted two offences of breaching the terms of his bail and one of breaching a community order.

The court was told Taylor had lost his job and wanted a “quick buck” but has since turned his life round and was back in work and reunited with his partner and family. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay Asda £200 compensation and £200 court costs.

He was also fined £100 for the bail act offences and placed on an eight week curfew.