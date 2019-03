Have your say

A woman is suspected to have stolen a purse after offering to help another woman with her coat.

The incident happened on February 15 at Ma Kelly's on Foxhall Road.

The alleged victim's credit card was used in Blackpool later that day.

Police have now appealed for help to identify a suspect (pictured).

Anybody who recognises the woman is asked to contact PC Charlotte Thomas by emailing 2963@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.