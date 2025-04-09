The faces of 11 paedophiles, rapists and sex offenders jailed in Lancashire in 2025 so far

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 19:27 BST

These are the faces of 11 paedophiles, rapists and sex offenders jailed in Lancashire in 2025 so far.

Their stories serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of criminal behaviour in our community:

1. David Bennett

David Bennett sexually assaulted a woman while she slept. Bennett, 40, of Blythewood, Skelmersdale, appeared at Preston Crown Court on January 13 for sentencing. He was jailed for ten years. | Lancashire Police

2. Chris Wearing

Chris Wearing raped a young girl, 13, after pretending to be a 16-year-old boy online. Wearing was arrested and later charged with rape, sexual assault, sexual activity with a child, engaging in sexual communication with a child and meeting a girl under 16 years of age following grooming. Wearing, now of no fixed address but formerly of Howard Close, Accrington, pleaded guilty to all offences. He was given 15 years immediate custody with a further eight years on extended licence after he was deemed to be a dangerous offender. | Lancashire Police

3. Jonathon Downie

Jonathon Downie plied a teenage girl, 16, with alcohol before raping her as she pleaded for him to stop. Downie, 25, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to rape at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to five years in custody on January 28. | Lancashire Police

4. Robert Bilsborough

Robert Bilsborough downloaded almost 400 indecent images of children. Bilsborough, 35, of Kingsfold Drive, Penwortham, appeared at Preston Crown Court where was sentenced to 58 weeks in prison. He was also made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. | Lancashire Police

5. Umar Farooq

Umar Farooq raped a vulnerable teenager and then prolonged her agony further by blackmailing her. Farooq, 21, of Smith Street, Nelson, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court to a total of 12 years imprisonment. | Lancashire Police Photo: Lancashire Post

6. Thomas Bates (L) and James Palmer (R)

Thomas Bates (L) and James Palmer (R) sexually abused a vulnerable 14-year-old girl. The victim was sexually assaulted numerous times over a month-long period. She was also subjected to a horrific assault when one of the men burnt her with a cigarette. Bates, 21, of Scale Hall Lane, Lancaster, was jailed for eight years. Palmer, 26, of Torrisholme Square, Morecambe, was jailed for three years. | Lancashire Police

