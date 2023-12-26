The faces of 10 murderers jailed in 2023 for their horrific crimes in Lancashire

These are the faces of ten murderers who were put behind bars in 2023 for their horrific crimes in Lancashire.
As 2023 draws to a close, we take a look back at the murderers who were jailed in Lancashire this year:
1. Murderers jailed for their crimes in Lancashire in 2023
2. Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son
Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head injury. Oliver Mailey, 26, was jailed for at least 16 years following a trial at Preston Crown Court in January. Lancashire Police said it was an "utterly tragic and heart-breaking" case, describing Mailey as a "coward" whose "actions alone led to the death of his son". Photo: Lancashire Police
3. Man jailed for murder of 19-year-old student Aya Hachem in Blackburn
Aya Hachem from Blackburn was shot dead at 3pm in May 2020 whilst walking along King Street, Blackburn. The 19-year-old law student was hit by a stray bullet during the attempted murder of Pachah Khan. Louis Junior Otway, 42, of Manchester, was sentenced to a minimum of 32 years in May after being convicted of her murder and the attempted murder of Pachah Khan. Eight people were also jailed in November 2021 over her death. Photo: Lancashire Police
4. Blackburn murderer who killed mum-of-two on her doorstep while her daughter slept upstairs jailed
Anthony Stinson, 31, came across Charlotte Wilcock on the evening of March 3 as she smoked a cigarette on her doorstep in Primrose Terrace, Blackburn. He then kicked her and stabbed her to death with a Stanley knife in her hallway. Ms Wilcock’s 15-month-old daughter was left alone upstairs until police officers discovered her the next day. The 31-year-old mother, who did not know Stinson, was found dead behind her front door. Stinson pleaded guilty to Ms Wilcock’s murder at Preston Crown Court in August. He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 24 years and two months. Photo: Lancashire Police
5. Lee Dawson's murderers jailed for life after vicious stabbing in Preston
Lee Dawson, 42, suffered fatal knife wounds when he was viciously attacked in Jutland Street in June 2022. Benjamin Bibby (pictured left), 21, of Dawson Walk, Preston, and Andrew Wilcock (pictured right), 29, of Lincoln Walk, Preston, were found guilty of murder by a jury at Preston Crown Court following a three-week trial. They were both jailed for life with a minimum of 24 years in February. Photo: Lancashire Police
6. Man found guilty of murdering Walsall FC fan in Blackpool
Ryan Harvey, 22, of Walsall, was found with a serious head injury in Blackpool in June. He died three days later in hospital. A post-mortem concluded that the cause of Ryan’s death was blunt head trauma. Paul Atherton, 38, from Knowsley Crescent, Thornton, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to a minimum of 16 years in November. Photo: Lancashire Police