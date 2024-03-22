The 27 worst Lancashire neighbourhoods for anti-social behaviour in January 2024 revealed

Operation Centurion is Lancashire Police's response to tackling anti-social behaviour.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 14:37 GMT

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay.

We can now reveal the 27 areas in Lancashire that recorded the most incidents of anti-social behaviour in January 2024.

Anti-social behaviour refers to a wide range of unacceptable activities that adversely affect people's lives on a daily basis.

£2m of funding secured from the Government's Anti-social Behaviour Action Plan will see extra police patrols in areas identified as ASB hotspots, working in conjunction with partner agencies.

If you are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour, contact your local council or call the non-emergency number 101 to reach the police.

You can also report information anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

1. Preston City Centre

2. Claremont

3. Bamber Bridge North/East/West and Walton-le-Dale

4. Talbot

5. Burnley Town Centre

6. Waterloo

