Ten charged after joint Blackpool and Yorkshire Class A drugs crackdown

A total of ten people have been charged after a cross-border operation between Lancashire Constabulary and West Yorkshire Police in a crackdown on an organised crime group supplying drugs in Blackpool and exploiting children.

Officers from the two forces carried out a series of dawn raids this week in the Huddersfield and Leeds areas of West Yorkshire as part of Operation Ullswater.

Ten people have now been charged by police.

A total of eleven people were arrested and ten of them have now been charged.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Smith, of Blackpool Police, said: “We will continue to tackle the issue of the supply of class A drugs making their way on to the streets of our towns and to put those we believe are involved before the courts. “I am grateful for the assistance of our colleagues in West Yorkshire with whom we continue to work closely.

“We along with our partners, local authorities, health and social services continue to tackle county lines criminal activity so that we can keep our communities safe.

“My message is clear to these gangs; you are not welcome in Blackpool or anywhere in Lancashire and if you continue to move and deal drugs here, we will find you.

“The criminal exploitation of teenagers and vulnerable adults has received considerable media attention over the past year with particular focus on the risks of county lines activity.

“Organised crime groups use children and adults to transport and sell Class A drugs, primarily from urban areas into market or coastal towns or rural areas to establish new drug markets or take over existing ones.

“County lines involves human trafficking and exploitation, alongside drug supply and violent crime and is a highly lucrative business with those running the lines earning thousands of pounds per day. Those adults running the gangs are often removed from front line activity and exploit youths who are at high risk transporting and selling drugs often many miles from home. There are high levels of violence and intimidation linked to this activity which is why resources are being directed towards these groups.

“We need the public to continue to work with us to help us tackle this county lines criminality by informing us of any suspicious activity.”

Ryan Ncube (2/12/98), of Scott Vale, Huddersfield Charged with Conspiracy to Supply Class A drugs x 2 and human trafficking; Dakari Brown (30/4/01), of Bulay Road, Huddersfield. Charged with Conspiracy to Supply Class A x 2 and Possession with intent to Supply Class A x 2; A 16 year old, of Huddersfield. Charged with Conspiracy to Supply Class A x 2.

They appeared at court on Tuesday.

Jordan Gill-Smith (9/12/97) of Lower Grange Road, Huddersfield and Sanchez Njie (19/12/99) of Lea Farm Walk, Hawksworth, Leeds are charged with Conspiracy to Supply Class A x 2.

Craig Davidson (7/182) of Thomas Street, Huddersfield; Tyrece Cadwell (20/7/99) of Chestnut Street, Huddersfield; Lewis Annerville (5/11/99) of Keldergate Road, Huddersfield; Kaydee Cogan (8/7/97) of Trafalgar Road, Huddersfield; Connor Langford (20/12/98) of Birklands Road, Huddersfield are all charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs x 2 and are all bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday May 21 at 2pm

A 15-year-old from Huddersfield arrested on Tuesday was released without charge.