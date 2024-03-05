Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four teenagers were arrested after crashing a stolen car during a police chase.

Tac Ops officers gave chase to a stolen Ford Kuga before it crashed through a fence into a garden on a bend in St Michael's-on-Wyre yesterday afternoon.

"It was a pursuit of a stolen Ford Kuga," said police spokesperson.

"A 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. They are currently in custody."

Unmarked police cars pursued the white SUV at high speed along the A6 Garstang Road shortly after 3pm. The driver reportedly lost control on a bend in the village of St Michael's and crashed the stolen Ford into a garden, with one of the occupants arrested at the scene.

His passengers fled the wreck and reportedly made their escape through fields while police deployed the drone and dog teams to search for them.

The manhunt continued into the evening before three teenage suspects were caught and taken into custody.