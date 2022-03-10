Teenager's 'Brief Encounter' got him in trouble

A 19-year-old who met a friend on a railway station platform broke a court order.

Thursday, 10th March 2022, 2:59 pm

Aaron Alty of Alexandra Road, Preston, met the friend at Lancaster station after getting off a Glasgow bound train .

However he was seen by police who knew the duo were banned from seeing each other.

Alty admitted breaching the order at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

His lawyer Robert Castle said: “It was a brief encounter in the film sense."

Alty was ordered to pay £100 in fines and costs.”