Teenager threatened with knife before being ordered to withdraw cash from ATM in Cleveleys

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was robbed in North Promenade at around 7.20 on August 5.

Officers said he was threatened at knifepoint during the terrifying ordeal.

The offender then ordered the teenager to withdraw money from a cash machine.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log number 0233 of August 5, 2021.

You can also report it online by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

