Blackpool teenager threatened with knife as burglars enter Bispham home and steal PlayStation 5
The knifepoint robbery happened in Broughton Avenue, Bispham at around 11.20pm on Monday (January 20).
The teenage victim was forced to hand over his PlayStation console and cash to avoid being harmed by the armed intruders.
CCTV shared on Facebook captured two men running down the street moments after the robbery. The pair wore dark clothing, backpacks and had hoods up to cover their heads.
The robbery was reported 48 hours later on Wednesday and Lancashire Police say an investigation is under way. Officers are eager to identify the men in the footage and are asking anyone with information to get in touch via 101.
A police spokesperson said: “A report of burglary at a house in Broughton Avenue, Blackpool, was made to us on January 22. It happened on the evening of January 20.
“Two men entered the house, threatened a teenager with a knife and stole property.
“Anyone with information, please contact 101 – quoting log 0993 of January 22, 2025.”