Teenager left with fractured jaw after assault in Blackpool town centre
A teenager was left with a fractured jaw after an assault in Blackpool town centre.
A teenager was attacked in Talbot Road at around 11.20pm on December 16.
The assault left him with a fractured jaw.
Officers on Tuesday (December 26) released CCTV images of three men they wanted to talk to following the assault.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have made numerous enquiries to identify the individuals as we believe they can assist us with our enquiries.
"We are now asking for your help.
"There is a possibility these individuals are not from the Blackpool area so we would ask that you share this appeal far and wide."
Anyone with information that could help police has been asked to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 1506 of December 26.