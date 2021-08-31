Teenager hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after being hit by car in Blackpool hit-and-run

A 16-year-old girl was hit by a black car as she was crossing Queen's Promenade, close to the junction of Red Bank Road, at around 10.30pm on August 21.

The vehicle, which police said may have been a Mercedes, then fled the scene in the direction of Cleveleys.

The girl was rushed to hospital where it was confirmed she had suffered a "serious break to her ankle" which required surgery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Mark Rees, of Fleetwood Police, said: "This was a nasty collision which left a teenager with serious injuries, and enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what occurred and who was driving the car.

"An investigation has been underway since the incident but we are at a point where we need to ask the public for help.

"Did you see all or part of this incident? Or were you in the area at around the same time and have CCTV or dashcam footage? If you do, please get in touch straight away."

A teenager was hit by a black car as she was crossing Queen's Promenade, close to the junction of Red Bank Road. (Credit: Google)

Anybody with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 1647 of August 21.

You can also report it online at the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

“We would also appeal to the driver, if he or she sees this appeal, to do the right thing and contact us," PC Mark Rees added.