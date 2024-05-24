Lancashire teenager charged with numerous car crimes following spate of thefts in Lytham St Annes
Fylde Police took to social media yesterday to address reports that had been “several incidents” of vehicle crime within the Lytham St Annes area over the past week.
A police spokersperson said: “The incidents involve two males trying car door handles and entering vehicles before stealing valuable items from within. Fylde Rural Task Force have been working hard over the past week to collate all of the evidence and identify those involved.”
Fylde Police then confirmed that the Fylde Rural Task Force had located and arrested one man in connection with the incident yesterday.
The male, aged 17 from Burnley, has now been charged with five counts of theft from a vehicle and one attempted theft from a vehicle.
The second male has not yet been arrested but police have confirmed they have identified a suspect and enquiries are ongoing to locate them.