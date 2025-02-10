Blackpool teenager charged after Lancs Police chase e-biker around Stanley Park, Promenade and Central Drive
An hour-long pursuit was launched after an e-biker tore through Stanley Park, around the town centre and along the Promenade at around 1.30pm.
The National Police Air Service was deployed to the resort, with the force helicopter joining the chase before the e-bike rider was stopped in New Bonney Street at 2.25pm.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop. He was bailed to appear before Preston Youth Court on February 25.
A police spokesperson said: “A teenager has been charged by Lancashire Police after a pursuit in Blackpool yesterday.
“An e-bike was seen being ridden dangerously and failed to stop when requested by our officers on Central Drive at 1.28pm.
“During a pursuit which included use of the police helicopter and a number of officers on the road, the e-bike entered Stanley Park for a considerable time before returning to the road network.
“It travelled in the town centre and on the Promenade before the pursuit ended at 2.25pm when our officers brought the e-bike to a stop in New Bonney Street.
“A 17-year-old boy was arrested. He’s now been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop. He’s been bailed to appear before Preston Youth Court on February 25.”