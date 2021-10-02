Teenager arrested in Blackpool town centre after being found with knife

The knife removed from a youth in Blackpool by police last night

The youth, who also had what is believed to be a quantity of class A drugs with him, has been arrested and is still in police custody.

Police said: "Tonight Team 3 have been in the town centre on Nightsafe when they have been given information that a male has been in possession of a knife.

"Officers have attempted to stop the male and after a short foot chase the male has been detained and this knife has been found in his waistband and he’s also had five snap bags believed to be cocaine.

"A 19 year old male has been arrested for being in possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply Class A.