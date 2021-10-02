Teenager arrested in Blackpool town centre after being found with knife
This potentially lethal knife was found in the possession of a teenage boy in Blackpool last night when police searched him after a short chase on foot.
The youth, who also had what is believed to be a quantity of class A drugs with him, has been arrested and is still in police custody.
Police said: "Tonight Team 3 have been in the town centre on Nightsafe when they have been given information that a male has been in possession of a knife.
"Officers have attempted to stop the male and after a short foot chase the male has been detained and this knife has been found in his waistband and he’s also had five snap bags believed to be cocaine.
"A 19 year old male has been arrested for being in possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply Class A.
"Another dangerous weapon has been taken off our streets."