Teenager arrested for being "drunk and disorderly" at Blackpool North Station

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 7th Feb 2025, 15:01 BST
A teenager was led into the back of a police van after an incident at Blackpool North Station last night.

Officers were called to reports of a young man causing a disturbance at the railway station around 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday, February 6).

He was arrested, placed in handcuffs and led into the back of police van.

Lancashire Police said the teenager was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was then handed over to British Transport Police and taken into custody.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “It was an arrest for drunk and disorderly. We arrested and BTP dealt with custody.”

British Transport Police were approached for comment.

