Teenage killer to appeal against 27-year sentence

The teenager jailed for a minimum of 27 years for the rape and murder of schoolgirl Alesha MacPhail has been granted leave to appeal against the sentence.

Aaron Campbell, 17, snatched the six-year-old from her bed at her grandparents' home on the Isle of Bute last summer.

Aaron Campbell, 17, who was convicted of raping and murdering six-year-old Alesha MacPhail.

He was handed a life sentence with a minimum of 27 years following a nine-day trial at the High Court in Glasgow earlier this year.

A court spokesman confirmed on Tuesday the killer has been granted leave to appeal against the length of the punishment imposed by judge Lord Matthews.

A hearing date has been set for August 7 at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Campbell inflicted horrific injuries on Alesha, from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire, before dumping her body in nearby woodland on July 2 last year.

A jury found him guilty unanimously, and he later confessed the crime to those assessing him ahead of sentencing, saying he was "quite satisfied by the murder".

Lord Matthews described Campbell as "calculating and remorseless" and warned he may never be released from prison.