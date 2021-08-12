Teenage girl sexually assaulted after group of men harass youngsters on Blackpool train

Officers are investigating the sexual assault on the service travelling between Liverpool Lime Street and Blackpool North, just after 8pm on Sunday, July 8.

Police say the group of Blackpool youngsters had been travelling back to the resort after a shopping trip to Liverpool.

But as the girls were waiting on the platform at Liverpool Lime Street for the train, they said a group of men began "looking in their direction and winking".

Officers say the sexual assault happened on-board a train travelling between Liverpool Lime Street and Blackpool North at just after 8pm on Sunday, July 8

After boarding the train, the men approached the girls and allegedly began threatening them. One of the girls said she was then sexually assaulted by one of them.

British Transport Police are investigating and have released images in connection with the incident.

Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could help and have issued an appeal to the public to identify them.

If you recognise them, or have any information, you can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 557 of 08/08/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

