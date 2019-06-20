Teenage girl kicked out of a Poulton bar for trying to strip pleads guilty to assaulting an emergency worker

A teenager who was kicked out of a bar after trying to strip off called a police sergeant a hag and spat in her face, the court heard.

Stella Bird, 18, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

The sales assistant, of Bentley Green, Stanah, was sentenced to a year-long community order, with up to 10 days’ rehab to be supervised by the probation service. She was also put on a 7pm-7am curfew for six weeks, and told to pay £100 compensation to the female police sergeant, plus £85 costs and £85 victims’ surcharge.

Bird was thrown out The Cube, in Breck Street, Poulton, at around 1.10am on Saturday, May 25, where she was said to have been trying to remove her clothes, prosecutor Pam Smith said.

She was arrested after police saw her shouting and swearing at a group of women on the street, and refusing to calm down.

She called officers “stupid” and swore at them, before banging her head in a police van and at the police station.

When the custody sergeant leant over to explain to Bird why she was being booked in, Bird called her a “hag” and spat at her, with the spittle landing on the officer’s cheeks, the court was told.

When interviewed, Bird told police it was normal for her not to remember after drinking and acting out of character. She said she believed her drink may have been spiked.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client, who had no previous convictions, had no recollection of the evening or her behaviour in the police station. She was extremely frightened of being in custody and apologised for her behaviour.

She said Bird had suffered from poor mental health since the age of 14, and had been diagnosed by a psychiatrist as having adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and was taking medication that should not be mixed with alcohol.