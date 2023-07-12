Teenage boy runs into Cardinal Allen High School during ‘domestic incident’ in Fleetwood
A number of police officers responded to a domestic incident in Fleetwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:58 BST
Police were called to a domestic incident involving a pair of teenage boys in Melbourne Avenue on Wednesday afternoon (July 12).
One of the boys ran into Cardinal Allen Catholic High School during the incident to report he had been assaulted.
Officers quickly attended the scene, with residents reporting seeing a number of police vehicles in the area at around 3.40pm.
The force told the Gazette there was “nothing on the log about any arrests”.