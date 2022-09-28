Teenage boy, 16, punched and kicked in head by two people causing him to suffer broken jaw after he left school in Fleetwood
A teenage schoolboy was hospitalised with “really significant injuries” after he was attacked by two people in Fleetwood.
The 16-year-old victim was attacked after he left Cardinal Allen School in Melbourne Avenue shortly before 2pm on Tuesday afternoon (September 20).
He was pushed off his bike and attacked by two offenders who punched and kicked him in the head.
The victim suffered “a bruised right eye and a badly broken jaw” and was taken to hospital for treatment
Two boys aged 14 and 16 were subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault following a number of enquiries.
They were later bailed while investigations continued.
Insp Martin Wyatt, of Wyre Police, said: “This was a serious assault on a young man who has suffered some really significant injuries.
“I would like to reassure people that we are treating this extremely seriously and we have already made two arrests.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are working closely with the school and other partners.”
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 0647 of September 20.