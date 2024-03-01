Teenage boy, 15, suffers 'serious injuries' after being assaulted in St Annes
A 15-year-old boy was assaulted at the junction of Walter Avenue, Coniston Avenue and Lawson Road at around 9pm on Tuesday.
The victim was taken to hospital with "serious injuries." He has since been discharged.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We're asking for anyone with information, or dashcam or CCTV footage of that area, between the hours of 8:45pm and 9:05pm on February 27, to get in contact with us."
If you have any information or CCTV footage that could help police, call 101 quoting log number 1306 of February 27, 2024.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.