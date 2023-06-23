News you can trust since 1873
Teen who stole golf buggy arrested after person flying drone catches thief on camera in Blackpool

A teenager who stole a golf buggy in Blackpool was arrested after a person flying a drone nearby caught the thief on camera.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 19:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 19:48 BST

A golf buggy was stolen from the course at the Village Hotel in East Park Drive at around 12.30pm on Thursday (June 23).

The buggy, which had two sets of clubs in the back, was unattended when the suspect emerged from bushes.

The golf buggy was stolen from the course at the Village Hotel in East Park Drive, Blackpool (Credit: Google)The golf buggy was stolen from the course at the Village Hotel in East Park Drive, Blackpool (Credit: Google)
The golf buggy was stolen from the course at the Village Hotel in East Park Drive, Blackpool (Credit: Google)
He then got into the buggy before driving off, inadvertently catching the attention of an eagle-eyed staff member who was flying a drone nearby.

The buggy was tracked from above as it was driven away from the course and on to nearby roads, with officers stopping it on Mythop Road.

Police confirmed a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of theft and driving while unfit through drink/drugs.

He was later released on bail with a condition not to go within 50 metres of the golf club.