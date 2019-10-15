Teen threatened by two men on mopeds in Blackpool armed with knives demanding his bike

A 14-year-old boy was threatened with knives by two men on mopeds in Blackpool who demanded the bike he was cycling.

The boy, who was not injured, had been cycling along Briarwood Drive on Saturday, October 12 at around 7.40pm when the men pulled out their knives on him.

One of the men took the boy’s bike and tried to put in on top of his moped but he failed and threw it into a bush.

The two, who were wearing black helmets, both rode off on black mopeds, one of which had an ‘L’ plate on.

DS Sam Johnson of Blackpool Police said: “This was a terrifying experience for the 14-year-old boy who was threatened with knives.

“He didn’t come to any harm but there is no place for this kind of behaviour on our streets and we are doing all we can to find those responsible.”

According to police, another report came in on October 13 of suspicious activity after an 11-year-old boy was followed by two males on mopeds at around 6pm as he rode along Ashfield Road. The boy was not threatened in any way and cycled off to find his friends.

The males were described as riding black or grey mopeds with ‘L’ plates and wearing black helmets.

DS Johnson added: “Given the similar descriptions, we are looking into the possibility the second report is linked.

“If you have seen males acting suspiciously on mopeds in Blackpool or have any information that could help, please get in touch.

“You can call 101 and quote log number 1464 of October 12.”