A Hackney cab driver was stabbed in the stomach as he sat in his vehicle on Whitegate Drive at around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

His dashcam was also stolen.

The victim – a man in his 30s – was taken to hospital where police said he remained in a "serious but stable condition" on Thursday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We understand that this incident will cause the community a great deal of concern.

"We want to reassure everyone that while work is ongoing to understand the motive for the assault this is very much being treated as an isolated incident.

"We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this investigation and there will be an increased police presence in the area."

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation was urged to come forward.

Officers said the enquiry was "still very much in its early stages and further information will be released as the enquiry progresses."

If you have any information or footage of the incident, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting 1505 of March 13.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.