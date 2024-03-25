Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Blackpool taxi driver who said he was stabbed in the stomach by a passenger is believed to have harmed himself.

The cabbie, aged in his 30s, was found with serious knife wounds to his stomach after he pulled into a petrol station in Whitegate Drive at around 11.37pm on March 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An ambulance was called to the scene and he was taken to hospital, where he continues his recovery.

He told police that he had been stabbed by a passenger in Mythop Road who flagged him down and asked to be taken to Weeton Barracks.

The cab's interior dash cam, recording the driver and passenger, was allegedly stolen, but no cash or valuables were taken.

He then drove 5.5 miles to Whitegate Drive where he was found wounded and in a state of distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police remained tight-lipped about the subsequent investigation while detectives sought to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

Today, the force confirmed that no crime has in fact taken place as reported and no third party was involved.

Lancashire Police said it would be inappropriate to comment at this time on whether it will seek to prosecute the taxi driver.

The force confirmed that no crime has taken place as reported and no third party was involved

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: "Earlier this month we asked for your help after a Hackney cab driver reported that he had been seriously assaulted in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were called to Whitegate Drive at 11.37pm on March 13 to reports the driver had been stabbed to the stomach inside his vehicle.

"The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains for treatment.

"Over the last ten days we have carried out numerous enquiries, including house to house, CCTV and other lines of investigations, and we are now confident that no crime has in fact taken place as reported and that no third party was involved in the incident.

"The investigation is now closed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Insp Matthew Frith, of Blackpool Police, added: “We understand that the reports of this incident will have caused the community a great deal of concern, but I can reassure you that we have carried out extensive enquiries and spoken to a number of people and have reached the conclusion that this incident did not take place as described and we are no longer looking for anyone else in connection with what happened.