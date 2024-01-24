Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A vehicle for Whiteside Taxis was vandalised in the Genting Casino's car park in Queen's Promenade on Monday, January 22.

Every panel of the car - a silver 2022 Hyundai IONIQ - was sprayed with paint stripper, causing £2k worth of damage.

The incident occurred sometime between 8.30pm and 12.30am while the driver was enjoying an evening out with his wife.

No other vehicle in the car park was damaged, leading Daniel Whiteside - the owner of the firm - to suspect the incident was a targeted attack.

Mr Whiteside, 47, told the Gazette: "I assume it was by a member of the taxi trade, otherwise who else would do it?

"At the minute we're having a disagreement of opinions with sections of the trade that have put their fares up and we have not.

"In the past when there has been disputes over fares there have been threats of action like this taking place."

The incident comes after the firm, founded in 1880, announced they would not be applying Tariff 2 fares on weekends.

The company also does not charge for shopping bags, luggage, pets or apply Tariff 3 fares.

"Our socials have always just advertised our services, and when they changed to highlight the differences in our fares compared to sections of the trade this happens," Mr Whiteside said. "It just seems very strange."

"I'm the fourth generation that has run the company, and my father back in the 80s had a very similar dispute with other taxi firms at the time.

"Even back then another firm said the dispute could lead to a taxi war where tyres get slashed and vehicles get sprayed with paint.

"40 years on and that's what's happening."

The driver attempted to wash the substance off the vehicle, but the paint was stripped back down to the metal in areas.

The vehicle will now need to be fully resprayed to fix the damage.

But Mr Whiteside said the incident will not change his stance on offering lower fares if it is related to the dispute.

"In fact it will just make me more determined as it tells me that I'm doing the right thing," he added.

"It's all a bit petty as we're just trying to run a business and offer the community lower fares, particularly in a cost of living crisis.

"My great grandfather who founded the company always said if your wheels are turning you're earning money, so higher fares don't always equate to higher earnings."

Lancashire Police confirmed the incident had been reported to them and that they were investigating.

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number LC-20240123-0080.