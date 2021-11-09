Tattoo artist banned from driving after 'being caught drink-driving on way back from funeral'
Tattooist Steven Dollin, 35, of Poulton Road, Fleetwood, was twice the legal drink-drive limit when he was stopped by police after a funeral, magistrates in Blackpool were told.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:50 am
Updated
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:58 am
Dollin was banned from the roads for 20 months and fined £120.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.