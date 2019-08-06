Talbot Road stabbing: Blackpool police issue CCTV appeal for June attack

Have your say

Blackpool police have released CCTV images as part of their investigation into a stabbing in June.

Officers said they want to identify the men in the photos in connection with an attack on Talbot Road on June 14 that left a man with a stab wound to his leg.

CCTV images of the men police want to speak to.

At around 5am that morning, the 30 year old victim visited the Esso garage on Devonshire Road.

As he left, he was chased towards Talbot Road by a group of people who attacked him.

The man was stabbed in the leg and was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Det Con James Winfield, of Blackpool CID, said: “We’re keen to speak to these men in connection with a stabbing in Blackpool which left a man with a serious leg injury.

“We know someone will recognise the individuals pictured and we would urge them to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 682@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0142 of June 14.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org